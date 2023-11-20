USB Wi-Fi Adapters For Your Computer: 4 Picks For Improved Connection Speeds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While most people have become accustomed to connecting to Wi-Fi using their phones or tablets, anyone who handles data-heavy tasks knows that connecting to a router directly via an ethernet cord results in the fastest speeds.

That being said, Wi-Fi tech has come a really long way over time, as routers and wireless network adapters have both improved in quality and performance over the years. This has made the prospect of relying on Wi-Fi, even for data-heavy tasks like uploading video or gaming, more viable. However, the right network adapter is needed if you plan to leverage the maximum speeds your ISP can provide.

The beauty of external USB Wi-Fi adapters is that they are easy to install, cheap, and may outperform the hardware inside of your device. Recent enhancements with Wi-Fi 6 technology, for example, can provide much faster speeds and more stable connections than what might be available natively on your PC or laptop.