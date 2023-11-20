The Reason Why Car Manufacturers Still Use Clay Models When Developing A New Vehicle

Depending on who you ask, talking about car companies making clay models during the designing process will elicit either an "I'm sorry, what?" or "Well of course." Sculpting facsimiles of in-progress or concept vehicles out of clay has been around for decades, at both small and full scales.

Yet, despite how far most technologies have come since the early days of the automotive industry, most companies still spend a whole lot of time and money to develop 1:1 visual prototypes. Digital 3D modeling does still happen, and modern virtual reality gear is sometimes used as well, but the analog approach is in no danger of being outright replaced any time soon.

In fact, most car companies refuse to abandon clay models in favor of more economical (and physical space-saving) techniques. Not because the digital tech "isn't there yet" and they're waiting for it to catch up, but because there's no indication that it will ever provide the same essential benefits of physical media.