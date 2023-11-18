3 Of The Highest Rated Gmail Alternatives On Android

Privacy is a universal concern, whether in our day-to-day lives or on the internet. If you're looking for a Gmail alternative that greatly emphasizes privacy and security, check out Proton Mail. Gmail has had significant security breaches over the years, from the compromise of login credentials for over 5 million users in 2014 to hackers gaining access to the Gmail account of a prominent figure, Hillary Clinton's campaign manager — John Podesta, during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In contrast to Gmail's security challenges, Proton Mail, since its launch, has not experienced any publicly reported major security breaches. Why? Instead of just having basic security, Proton Mail goes the extra mile with end-to-end encryption, meaning only the sender and receiver can access emails. Plus, it offers zero-access encryption, ensuring that even Proton Mail staff cannot read your messages or disclose them to law enforcement upon request. They were even marketed as "the only email system the NSA can't hack." With stringent data privacy laws, Proton Mail's servers in Switzerland provide an additional layer of protection, making it nearly impossible for your privacy to be compromised.

Besides all its security features, your inbox stays clean and ad-free. You also get 1GB of free storage, which is significantly less than Gmail and Yahoo, but you can increase this by going for the Proton unlimited plan at $9.99 a month. You also enjoy customization options, including the ability to select different themes and layouts.