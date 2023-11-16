Microsoft Makes It Official: Copilot AI Is Coming To Windows 10

November 2023 is shaping up to be a month of unexpected tech announcements. Just hours after Apple's confirmation of official support for RCS-powered text messaging services, Microsoft has revealed plans to bring its AI-powered Windows Copilot chatbot integration to Windows 10.

Copilot was widely promoted as a feature exclusive to Windows 11 users when it first launched. With Microsoft already announcing that Windows 10 was reaching its end of support phase in 2025, no one really expected Microsoft to bring a new feature that could potentially benefit machines still running Windows 10.

In the blog post announcing the development, Microsoft confirmed that the Copilot feature will roll out to Windows Insiders as part of the version 22H2 Home and Pro editions of Windows 10. However, not all Windows 10 editions are eligible for this update, which includes Windows 10 Pro editions managed by organizations, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Windows 10 Education edition devices that graduate to version 22H2.

Microsoft expects the rollout of Copilot to happen within the next few months, and the company has also confirmed that it will release a fresh blog post announcing the rollout once it happens.