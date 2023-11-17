Is Your PS5's Fan Noise A Sign Of Trouble?

While a slight increase in noise volume from your PlayStation 5's cooling fan isn't usually anything to worry about, a sustained volume increase may warrant a bit of investigation. While the fans are designed to keep up with the PS5 even at its peak output, if you're playing a high-intensity game for multiple hours on end, the console can start to overheat past the point where the fans can keep up. If the PS5 reaches a critical heating point, it will automatically shut off as a safety measure and refuse to boot until it cools.

To ensure things don't get to that point, there are some measures you can take to assist the fans in their cooling endeavor. Firstly, make sure that all of the vents on your PS5 are uncovered and have enough clearance to do their job. Sony recommends giving your PS5 at least 4 inches of clearance on all sides.

Secondly, make sure your PS5 is placed on a hard, flat surface, preferably away from the floor. Placing your PS5 on the floor, especially on fibrous surfaces like rugs and carpets, blocks the vents and fosters dust accumulation, which can lead to heat build-up. Speaking of dust, remember to perform a periodic inspection of your PS5's vents. If you see any obvious dust build-up, you can remove it using a vacuum cleaner on the lowest, gentlest setting.