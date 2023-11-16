How To Use Google's Ai-Powered Best Take Feature On Your Pixel 8

With the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch this year, Google doubled down on AI enhancements to your photos. No longer content with just erasing background objects with Magic Eraser or even moving things around with Magic Editor, Google is tackling the bane of every parent's existence — getting all your kids to smile simultaneously. This is not an easy task, and those of you who have spent hours learning Photoshop just so you could finally end up with that perfect holiday card might feel a little jealous of this new feature.

Put simply, if you take a series of photographs, the Pixel 8 can use AI to pick up each person's smile in each frame and allow you to swap in the best smile for each person into the same photo. This works on any sequence of photos, regardless of which phone took them, as long as they've been uploaded to Google Photos and downloaded to your Pixel 8 device. Google hasn't published an upper limit on the number of people you can adjust, but we tested with as many as 10 people with no problem. The only other limitation is that it doesn't work on animals, which are the only thing harder to get a good shot of than kids.

So, here's how to use Best Take on your Pixel 8.