What Sets PNY Apart From Other Electric Bike Brands

You might have noticed a growing presence of electric bikes on streets and trails near you in recent months. E-bikes are a great way to avoid the rising cost of gasoline and help mobility-impaired people get out and enjoy the outdoors. E-bikes come in various styles, from familiar mountain and step-through frames to newer folding and moped-inspired designs.

Although frame designs vary greatly, most electric bikes have some commonalities: speeds usually max out at about 33 mph or so, and even the most powerful bikes from manufacturers like Specialized and Aventon have motors of 1,000 watts or smaller. Most of the current crop of e-bikes resemble regular bicycles at first glance, with only the frame-mounted battery, hub- or mid-drive motor, and perhaps a small LCD display panel betraying their true nature.

There is one new player in the e-bike arena that stands out in that respect. Whether at rest or in motion, PNY's bikes will not be mistaken for ordinary bicycles. PNY was founded in 2020 with the goal of replacing cargo vans and other delivery vehicles in large cities, and the design of their bikes reflects that intention.