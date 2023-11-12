Free Items On TEMU: What's The Catch?

For the unfamiliar, Temu is an online storefront that promises extremely low prices, free shipping, painless returns, and even the occasional free stuff. It's difficult not to be a little suspicious of a retailer that makes those kinds of boasts — and has a warning on the Better Business Bureau website for being a company registered in more than one location, in addition to not being accredited by the BBB. But does Temu make good on its promises? And are the myriad items it sells for $0 actually free?

The short answer is "kind of, but it depends." As you might expect, Temu isn't just giving away tons of $0 clothes, electronics, and so on for anyone to grab if they know where to look — you'll have to do a bit of legwork to be able to place any orders on free items. Based on several customer reviews and complaints, how smoothly the transaction and subsequent delivery go can vary.

Item quality also seems to be a bit of a mixed bag, with some reports of much sturdier tools or clothes than expected (for the price) and others of, well, about what one would expect of a $3 pair of sunglasses and the like. Many listings are unbranded (don't expect official Apple, Levi's, etc. merch), and the Select Committee on the China Communist Party suspects forced labor might be at play with many of its manufacturers.