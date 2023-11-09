Apple Boosts Holiday Trade-In Values For iPads And Apple Watches

There are two ways to get in on these updated trade-in values: The first is to head into an Apple store and present your device to an employee, who will give you the value of it on the spot. You can also complete the process online.

To get started, go to the trade-in page on the Apple website and follow the instructions, which will have you input your device's information to get an estimate. If you accept the trade-in, you will get an email with instructions on how to package and send your device by mail to Apple.

Not all devices will net you the maximum trade-in value, as model year and device condition can impact it. So, if your device is malfunctioning or dinged up, you will likely get less value upon trade-in. If the device is damaged beyond repair, Apple will recycle it for you. Upon the trade-in, you can choose to put it toward a purchase immediately, or get an Apple gift card for use at a later date.

If you want to get in on this deal, but you need an Apple device lying around, Apple also accepts Android devices for trade-in — some of which also increased their trade-in value for the holiday season. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G went from $325 to $340, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro went from $125 to $140.