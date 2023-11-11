2023 Prius Prime Solar Roof: How Quickly Does It Charge?

With green power generation often centering on solar, and electrified cars requiring regular recharging, you'd be forgiven for wondering why more automakers don't take Toyota's strategy of offering a solar roof for the new 2023 Prius Prime. For $610, the plug-in hybrid's normal roof is replaced by a glass panel laced through with photovoltaic cells. After all, who doesn't love the idea of an EV that can charge itself?

The usual justification as to why solar panels on EVs haven't taken off is the poor relative benefit. There's simply not enough surface area to cover with photovoltaic cells, to deliver meaningful levels of power. Electric motors are typically power-hungry things, and even the latest generation of solar panels can't provide sufficient energy to drive them any significant distance. Not for nothing have solar car projects like Aptera's ended up with super-lightweight, aerodynamic-but-odd designs, in an attempt to work around the realities of small-scale solar power generation.

Toyota's angle is different. The solar roof option on the latest-generation Prius Prime will recharge the plug-in hybrid's battery, but the automaker doesn't really intend to move the needle dramatically on the overall driving range. Instead, juice from the 185W panel will help offset adjacent battery hogs, like the climate control and other electronics in the cabin.