Maserati Scores With Its First Ever MC20 Special Edition Fit For David Beckham
Maserati's sleek mid-engine supercar is back, this time with its first limited edition dubbed the Notte. As the name suggests ("notte" is the Italian word for night), the new MC20 variant features a dark aesthetic paired with the same V6 Nettuno engine found in the regular MC20 and its Cielo retractable hardtop roadster option. David Beckham has been tapped to help promote the limited edition model, the emphasis being on the "limited" part of the title: only 50 units will be produced for worldwide distribution, according to Maserati.
Joining Beckham is Italian race car driver Andrea Bertolini, who worked with Maserati's custom build team to give Notte its own unique elements. The Italian automaker refers to Bertolini's work in the collaboration as "the Midas touch" that rounds out the limited edition model, which boasts a unit number signature between each headrest and "an exclusive metal plate" that ensures everyone knows this is the Notte version of the supercar, Maserati says.
The 50 lucky Notte owners can expect luxury design throughout the supercar, including Maserati's trident logo on both headrests and Alcantara material used for both the seating and steering wheel. Interior stitching is yellow to contrast with the black and grey seat palette, while the steering wheel is distinguished via carbon fiber inserts.
The MC20 Notte will only get 50 units
The Notte's exterior will no doubt get the most attention from onlookers, however, as it sports a "glossy black shade" that transitions into a "magnetic matte 'nero essenza' hue," Maserati explains in a press release. That ambiguously dark body is perched atop a set of 20-inch birdcage wheels combining "white golden" and black colors in a matte finish.
Maserati design lead Klaus Busse said as part of the automaker's announcement, "MC20 Notte celebrates the thrill of racing and the allure of the night combining supreme performance and Italian elegance with a touch of mystery of the nocturnal world." He also teases future variants with similarly limited availability, noting that in the case of Notte, this version is "dedicated to super sportscar collectors and track enthusiasts."
Where does Beckham factor into all of this? The wildly popular former professional soccer player currently serves as a brand ambassador for Maserati, which has paired him with Bertolini to star in what the automaker calls "an engaging short film."