Maserati Scores With Its First Ever MC20 Special Edition Fit For David Beckham

Maserati's sleek mid-engine supercar is back, this time with its first limited edition dubbed the Notte. As the name suggests ("notte" is the Italian word for night), the new MC20 variant features a dark aesthetic paired with the same V6 Nettuno engine found in the regular MC20 and its Cielo retractable hardtop roadster option. David Beckham has been tapped to help promote the limited edition model, the emphasis being on the "limited" part of the title: only 50 units will be produced for worldwide distribution, according to Maserati.

Maserati

Joining Beckham is Italian race car driver Andrea Bertolini, who worked with Maserati's custom build team to give Notte its own unique elements. The Italian automaker refers to Bertolini's work in the collaboration as "the Midas touch" that rounds out the limited edition model, which boasts a unit number signature between each headrest and "an exclusive metal plate" that ensures everyone knows this is the Notte version of the supercar, Maserati says.

Maserati

The 50 lucky Notte owners can expect luxury design throughout the supercar, including Maserati's trident logo on both headrests and Alcantara material used for both the seating and steering wheel. Interior stitching is yellow to contrast with the black and grey seat palette, while the steering wheel is distinguished via carbon fiber inserts.