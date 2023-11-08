Time Sensitive Notifications On iPhone: How To Enable, Disable Or Modify Your Alerts

Anyone with a smartphone should be well acquainted with the concept of app notifications by now. Depending on how many services you regularly access on your mobile device, the amount of alerts you may receive on a daily basis can verge on incessantly. Unless you manually disable alerts for particular apps or have the self-discipline to stop yourself from checking your phone notifications regularly, you may reach a point where incoming messages can become distracting.

This isn't a problem anymore for Apple users who've updated their gadgets to at least iOS 15. Using your iPhone's built-in Focus modes can help you temporarily pause or silence incoming notifications so you can accomplish important tasks, sleep or exercise without interruption, or drive safely, among other things. You can rig each Focus mode to kick on depending on a set time or location or while you have certain apps open on your device. In addition, while Focus modes are generally designed so you would not be disturbed by people calling or messaging you on your iPhone or by apps that regularly send you updates, you have the added capability of allowing notifications from contacts and apps that you allow to bypass the feature.