Adding Checkmarks In Microsoft Word: An Easy Guide

When you're working through a to-do list, you need a way to quickly and concisely mark your tasks as accomplished. You need a simple symbol that immediately conveys to any onlookers "This task is done." The classic checkmark is one of the best symbols for this purpose, but while it's easy to quickly scratch one down on a physical notepad, it's a little bit more complicated if you're making lists in Microsoft Word.

While you can technically draw symbols in Microsoft Word, drawing symbols by hand can result in something that isn't properly sized and formatted like the rest of the document. Therefore, if you want a clean checkmark, you need to utilize the program's built-in font and symbol management system. Once you understand how this system works, you can quickly add not only checkmarks, but all kinds of nontraditional symbols to your writings, whether for organizational purposes or just to give them a little razzle-dazzle.