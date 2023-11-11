Spotify Tips: How To Create, Scan And Share Custom Codes

Spotify's defining feature is undoubtedly music discovery, with the platform offering several ways to find your next playlist. Spotify also makes playlists and artist recommendations just for you. These can be found on the app's home screen, as well as in the Made For You section. If you like a track you're listening to, you can go to its Radio to find a ready-made playlist of similar tracks.

Of course, you can also create your own playlists on Spotify and share them with your friends. Spotify has several other social features built in, including the ability to customize your profile, follow friends, and display your public playlists. You can also create Spotify Blends with friends or use one of many third-party platforms like Instafest or Receiptify to create a shareable poster of your top artists or tracks.

While Spotify does let you share links to artists, albums, or playlists, you can also create visual share cards that can be posted to messaging apps and social media. In addition, you can share Spotify codes that can be scanned by other users, letting them immediately open the link in their Spotify app.