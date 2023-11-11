What Is An iTouch Watch, And Are They Any Good?

Having a watch that can keep track of your steps, monitor sleep, field phone calls, check emails, and even pay for your lunch may not be for everybody, but smart watches have only become more popular over the years. That doesn't necessarily mean majority saturation, though, and to an extent that's due to these handy little tools being rather costly.

Not everyone can or is willing to spend $200 to $700+ on something that does the same thing a smartphone they already own can offer — minus some specific health and fitness tracking sensors. That's why cheaper (and less complex) alternatives like iTouch exist. But how well do iTouch smart watches stack-up next to more better-known watches from the likes of Apple or Google? Can they hold a candle to their costlier counterparts? And are they worth the price, even if it is a much more approachable dollar amount?

Answering those questions is a bit complicated, as, to a degree, you get what you pay for — so don't expect a $750 Apple Watch experience from a $95 iTouch watch. However, depending on what you actually want from a smart watch, this might be perfect for you.