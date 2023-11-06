Early EV Adopters Aren't Who We Thought - And That Could Be A Problem

There's plenty of scientific research ascertaining that electric vehicles are better for the environment than fossil fuel-based cars. Of course, there's also the reality of the charging grid deriving power from stations that still rely on fossil fuels, EV's role in the e-waste crisis, and how the production of batteries leads to higher emissions. But over time, EVs offset that balance towards a greener future. However, fresh research published in Joule suggests that EVs could be even more impactful if only owners drove them as much as fossil fuel-based four-wheelers.

The folks over at George Washington University recently conducted the biggest research of its kind covering nearly 25 million vehicles and discovered that the emission benefits of electric cars have yet to reach their full potential due to the driving habits of owners. The study said that on average, battery-powered electric vehicles put 4,500 fewer miles on the odometer compared to gasoline-based cars. That's an interesting impediment to the environment-friendly status of electric cars.

"For maximum impact, we need the highest-mileage drivers behind the wheel of EVs rather than low-mileage drivers," says co-author of the study John Helveston. It has been scientifically validated that total emissions over a mile is a crucial metric, and at that scale, battery-powered vehicles fare better than their counterparts with combustion engines. But it's clear that more than just adoption, EV owners need to put in the miles to negate the environmental burden that went into making them in the first place.