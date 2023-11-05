This Is The First Thing You Need To Do If Your Nintendo Switch Is Water Damaged

After your Nintendo Switch has been completely isolated from external power sources and powered down, it's time to run damage control. The precise scope of your response will depend on exactly how much water your Switch was exposed to.

If you only got a bit of water splashed onto the Switch's external components, you can wipe it off with an absorbent microfiber cloth. If you're lucky, no water will have gotten into the vents, speakers, or other assorted crevices. If your Switch had a large amount of water dumped on it, or you the console was submerged in water to any degree, then you'll need to place it in a dry, clean space and leave it to air dry for at least a few days.

Whatever water got in there, it needs time to completely dry out and evaporate, and that can take a while. If you're really worried, you can try the old electronics maintenance hack and place your Switch into a bowl/bag of dry white rice. The rice will help to absorb any of the moisture hiding in the console, but it doesn't speed up the process, so you'll still need to leave it for several days.

Once you've given the Switch time to dry off, you can hold the power button again to attempt to boot it up. If it works, great, but if it doesn't, then you'll have to send it to Nintendo for repairs.