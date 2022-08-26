How To Stop Your Nintendo Switch From Overheating

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you been having some problems with your Nintendo Switch? Not all of them stem from overheating, but many of them do. If your console is randomly going into sleep mode, freezes, or struggles to handle games it would previously breeze through, you might be having an issue tied to overheating. Not all issues on your Nintendo Switch are related to overheating, and not all heat generated by your Switch means you have an issue.

Nintendo itself is aware of the fact that the console can run hot sometimes. During charging and gameplay, the device might feel warm or even hot to the touch, and that's not necessarily abnormal. However, when this starts affecting your regular usage of the console, the problem becomes serious.

There could be plenty of reasons why your Switch might be overheating, but the fixes for this annoyance are all simple to perform. You will likely have to repeat them in the future, because regular maintenance prevents future overheating, too.

One of the most common reasons for overheating is dust buildup. The more dust there is, the higher the chance that it will begin to struggle with maintaining the right temperatures. In order to fix this, you're going to have to clean it thoroughly, and then make sure to repeat the process once every 3 to 6 months. It's very similar to cleaning a desktop PC.