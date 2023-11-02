Elon Musk Breaks Down Three Pivotal Problems That Doomed NFTs

Elon Musk recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, and over a glass of whiskey and cigar, he had some choice words to say about non-fungible tokens. "NFT is not even on the blockchain. It's just a URL to the JPEG," Musk remarked. Musk's claims are true to a certain extent. Cryptopunks, the 8-bit-style portrait NFTs that were all the rage not too long ago, are stored on-chain within the Ethereum network.

Musk added that the NFTs should at least be encoded in the blockchain so that it remains there. The billionaire raised the argument that if a company offers servers to store the URLs of these digital artworks and then subsequently goes out of business, the NFTs essentially vanish with it. There are actual instances of such crashes happening, with FTX and Rally marketplaces being two of the most well-known examples.

Interestingly, Musk isn't entirely averse to the idea of NFTs. Two years ago, Musk also put one of his tweets for sale as NFT but later changed his mind after getting an offer worth over a million dollars. When he hosted "Saturday Night Live" back in 2021, he joked that Dogecoin was "a hustle."

The same year, there was a short-lived spell when Tesla started accepting Bitcoin payments for its electric cars, while Dogecoin was deemed acceptable for buying merchandise. Musk's affinity for the latter also earned him "the Dogefather" nickname. Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, also poured around half a billion to help Musk buy Twitter.