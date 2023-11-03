4 Essential Privacy Tips Every Gamer Needs To Know

When it comes to protecting your privacy, the rules of the game changes constantly. As technology progresses, online scammers and predators have become increasingly smart with how they try to get your personal information. Often, one of the common ways they do so is by preying on people who expect it the least.

Playing games is one way many people escape their monotonous days, bond with friends, or simply have a good time. Unsurprisingly, gamers may have their guard down the most during those moments. In reality, gaming can open the flood gates to potential privacy issues, especially if you are the kind of gamer that streams or likes to make friends with strangers.

Because of the internet's transnational nature, it can be difficult for online scammers to be hunted and persecuted by the appropriate legal bodies. However, not all hope is lost: In 2016, Interpol announced the arrest of alleged ring leaders behind a global online scam network, which sets the precedent that international cooperation can help protect gamers and their privacy.

While there is a never-ending list of things that a gamer can do to keep themselves safe online, there are some essential tips that you shouldn't skip out on.