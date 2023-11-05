Unexpected Ways An Apple Watch Can Help Manage ADHD

Almost everyone with ADHD struggles with forgetfulness and staying on task, including Leonardo da Vinci, who researchers believe may have had the disorder. As anyone with ADHD knows, forgetting things can come with serious consequences for one's career or academic pursuits. While willing your brain to remember things probably won't work, setting up your Apple Watch to remember for you almost certainly will, as long as you don't forget to wear it. The Apple Watch's reminder function works by allowing you to set multiple alarms for different activities throughout the day to help you stay on track.

Set a reminder using Siri:

1. Raise your wrist and say "Hey Siri," or press and hold the Digital Crown.

2. Say your reminder, e.g., "Remind me to turn in the paperwork at 3 PM."

3. Include specifics like time or location, e.g., "Remind me to call John when I leave work."

4. Review the details on the screen. If correct, let Siri complete the command.

4. Open the Reminders app or ask Siri, "Show me my reminders," to check your reminders.

Set up reminders from your Apple watch:

1. Press the Digital Crown to access the Home screen and tap the Reminders app icon.

2. Tap "New Reminder" or "+" to create a new reminder.

3. Use the on-screen keyboard or Scribble to enter the reminder details.

4. Tap "Details" to add a specific date, time, or location for the reminder.

5. Press "Done" to save the new reminder.