Jeep Drivers' Top 5 Must-Have Gifts For 2023

While Jeeps are famous for their all-terrain performance, every Jeeper (even yours truly) has gotten stuck in the mud or sand at some point, and these situations require a bit of specialty gear to get out of quickly and safely. For decades, off-road enthusiasts have relied on the Hi-Lift brand of farm jacks to help extract their vehicles, and it's common to see Jeeps with the recognizable red and black Hi-Lift jacks mounted to their hoods or rear bumpers, ready to be unclipped and put to use in the blink of an eye.

Hi-Lift makes eight different models of jack from 36 to 60 inches tall, all of which have a rated capacity of 4,660 pounds and a tested load capacity of 7,000 pounds. Hi-Lift jacks can be purchased at Amazon, Walmart, and Quadratec, along with accessories like Jeep mounting kits, base plates for safety, and an off-road kit that includes a tensioner, a nose attachment, a tree saver strap, gloves, and a bag for all of the above. Prices start at just over $100, and the most expensive model, the First Responder, costs nearly $300.

The 48-inch Hi-Lift XT485 Xtreme was the Off-road.com 2021 Editor's Pick for the best high lift jack. Off-Road's Justin Prichard called it "Primitive and proven" and added, "This highly useful jack might be the number-one item to bring on any off-road adventure. Here's a great example of the original being the best." Phil Howell of Motor Trend also touted the Hi-Lift X-Treme's versatility and durability, concluding his review by stating, "We won't go into the dirt without it. You shouldn't either."

The XT485 retails for $126.99 at Walmart and Summit Racing.