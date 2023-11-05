Turning On This Google Chrome Feature Can Speed Up Your Downloads

Nothing is more frustrating than trying to download a large file only to be delayed by slow download speeds on Google Chrome. While these speeds are largely determined by the quality of your internet connection and of the server where the file is hosted, there are a few steps you can take to boost how fast you download files. One such solution is an feature within Chrome called parallel downloading, which may increase download speeds for larger files.

Parallel downloading is an experimental feature that can be enabled as part of Google's Chrome Flags feature. This allows developers to test new features to the browser before rolling them out to a mass audience in an official build, which is the primary reason you may not have heard about this potentially time-saving feature.

While parallel downloading can go a long way in boosting download speeds, it's not a solution for slow internet or, more precisely, low bandwidth. It may also not work for all websites, especially those that limit concurrent connections to their servers.

Download speeds are also largely dictated by host server speed, which may be overburdened if it's experiencing a high user load or other technical issues. However, for those that have to download large files using Google Chrome, parallel downloading can be a huge time saver.