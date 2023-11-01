This New Luxury Smartphone Combines Blockchain Tech And AI, But The Price Is Staggering

Vertu, the maker of no-holds-barred luxury phones, has a new device to offer for AI and Web3 enthusiasts. The British brand's latest offering is the METAVERTU 2, an Android phone that touts the virtues of AI language models running natively on the phone and blockchain-based security. But before all that, it's a flagship Android phone at its heart.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and a choice between 512GB and 1TB storage configurations. On the front is a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1260 x 2800) pixels OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Keeping the lights on is a fairly large 5,100 mAh battery that supports 65W wired fast charging.

The camera hardware includes a 54-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle snapper, and an optically-stabilized 8-megapixel telephoto camera. A 16-megapixel sensor handles selfie and video calling duties, and you get a dual physical SIM facility, as well.

Vertu is hawking it in four variations: Carbon Fibre, Creamy White Crocodile, Navy Blue Crocodile, and Iron Black Crocodile. The company says it is using imported Birkin-class crocodile leather alongside aerospace-grade hypoallergenic steel and sapphire crystal shield on the glass portions. Beyond its luxurious build and flagship credentials, what Vertu is really selling on the METAVERTU 2 are some security-focused blockchain tricks and AI features.