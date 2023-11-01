Netflix Wants To Reward Subscribers For Binge Watching Shows

For as long as Netflix's streaming format has been around, the term "binge-watching" has followed closely behind. With the ease of access that comes with streaming entertainment, it's very easy to put on the first episode of a show and simply let the entire season play out in a single sitting. Of course, as Netflix has introduced ad-supported discount subscriptions, the idea of binge-watching has become slightly less attractive due to constant ad interruptions. To keep viewers watching, Netflix has cooked up a little reward for rapid-fire viewing.

In an announcement on Netflix's press site commemorating a year since the platform launched its first ad-supported tier, the company revealed that it is currently developing a new program for its ad partners tentatively titled the "binge ad (wt)" format. Simply put, this new format would allow users watching multiple episodes of programming back-to-back to view one episode completely ad-free as a reward. This both incentivizes ad-supported members to binge-watch shows and gives Netflix and its advertising partners some additional insight into user viewing habits. This will be implemented in Q1 2024.

"One year ago, we launched Netflix's ad-supported plan," Amy Reinhard, Netflix's president of advertising, wrote in the announcement. "We have built an incredible foundation, focusing on areas advertisers told us matter most, all while delivering unmissable entertainment at an unbeatable value. As we continue to build and adapt our service, we're excited about the progress we've made and that we now reach 15 million global monthly active users."