10 Historic Pieces Of Tech That Sold For Unbelievable Prices

Before the era of personal computers, the only users of computers were highly skilled technicians who were trained to use large mainframes. These machines often included multiple terminals so they could be used by several people simultaneously but required specific programming for each task and were nowhere near as useful or versatile as modern home computers. As technology advanced and components were able to be manufactured on a smaller scale, the idea of developing a computer that could fit inside a house became a more realistic possibility.

The Kenbak-1 stands out among the early PCs as it is widely considered to be the first personal computer in the world. It was designed and produced in 1970 before later going on sale. Costing $750 at the time of its release, only around 50 Kenbak-1 machines were built and of those only 14 are estimated to still be in existence. The computer had a unique design, necessitated by the fact that it was developed just before the invention of the microprocessor in 1971, which utilized small-scale integration TTL chips. With Kenbak failing to be commercially viable, the company was sold, and the name has largely disappeared from the world of technology.

Yet, the importance of the Kenbak-1 and its rarity has made working units highly desirable. Most of the computers in existence are on display in museums. One example was purchased by a European museum in 2015 at an auction in Germany for $45,000.

[Featured image by Kathryn Greenhill via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]