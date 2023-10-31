Samsung Rolls Out Auto Blocker Feature To Help Galaxy Owners Dodge Malware And Shady Apps
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Samsung has begun rolling out the latest version of its custom Android skin — One UI 6 — to various devices, starting with its flagship Galaxy S23 lineup. Based on Android 14, this new software introduces numerous features, performance enhancements, and personalization options. A notable addition to One UI 6 is a new security tool called Auto Blocker, an additional security feature claiming to enhance the security capabilities of Samsung smartphones.
Samsung promotes Auto Blocker as an opt-in security tool that will soon become available for all Samsung devices eligible for the One UI 6 update. Auto Blocker primarily blocks suspicious activities and unauthorized access to your device. The tool comprises three main features: blocking unknown apps from questionable sources during installation, regularly inspecting apps for potential security threats, and preventing the execution of malicious commands sent to your phone via a USB cable.
#Samsung introduces Auto Blocker, a new #security tool for #Galaxy users, empowering #Galaxy users to protect their mobile devices in the way that best suits their needs: https://t.co/3WZWmIkNpl
— Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) October 31, 2023
In addition to Samsung's existing protections against malicious apps, Auto Blocker serves as an additional real-time security measure, ensuring that users remain shielded from emerging security risks without needing hands-on management of their device's security.
Key features of Samsung Auto Blocker
One of the primary focuses of Samsung's Auto Blocker is its ability to prevent the sideloading of harmful apps on Samsung devices. For experienced users who choose to sideload apps, the experience remains unchanged on devices running One UI 6 because the Auto Blocker feature is turned off by default.
Auto Blocker may prove especially helpful during possible social engineering attacks, where inexperienced users are tricked into installing a malicious app from unverified sources. The tool also allows users to protect themselves from phishing attacks by blocking malicious commands sent to their device via a USB cable. This feature could be particularly useful for inexperienced users unaware of the danger of public USB charging sockets.
In addition to the new Auto Blocker tool, the One UI 6 update includes a significant enhancement to the Message Guard feature, announced a few months ago. Message Guard was initially designed to mitigate zero-click attacks initiated via text messages. It now extends its protection to prevent zero-click attacks via popular messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and WhatsApp.