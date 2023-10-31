Samsung Rolls Out Auto Blocker Feature To Help Galaxy Owners Dodge Malware And Shady Apps

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Samsung has begun rolling out the latest version of its custom Android skin — One UI 6 — to various devices, starting with its flagship Galaxy S23 lineup. Based on Android 14, this new software introduces numerous features, performance enhancements, and personalization options. A notable addition to One UI 6 is a new security tool called Auto Blocker, an additional security feature claiming to enhance the security capabilities of Samsung smartphones.

Samsung promotes Auto Blocker as an opt-in security tool that will soon become available for all Samsung devices eligible for the One UI 6 update. Auto Blocker primarily blocks suspicious activities and unauthorized access to your device. The tool comprises three main features: blocking unknown apps from questionable sources during installation, regularly inspecting apps for potential security threats, and preventing the execution of malicious commands sent to your phone via a USB cable.

#Samsung introduces Auto Blocker, a new #security tool for #Galaxy users, empowering #Galaxy users to protect their mobile devices in the way that best suits their needs: https://t.co/3WZWmIkNpl — Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) October 31, 2023

In addition to Samsung's existing protections against malicious apps, Auto Blocker serves as an additional real-time security measure, ensuring that users remain shielded from emerging security risks without needing hands-on management of their device's security.