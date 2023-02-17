Galaxy S23 Gets Samsung Message Guard To Protect Against Zero-Click Hacks

Modern cyber attacks come in many forms — from phishing scams and ransomware attacks — to zero-day exploits and advanced persistent threats. While every kind of cyber attack could have potentially deadly consequences, there has been a gradual rise in the number of a particularly worrisome form of cyber attack called zero-click hacks.

While most common hacks require some form of user action (like clicking on a link or opening an attachment), zero-click hacks could potentially compromise a device without any action by the user.

While less common compared to other types of attacks, zero-click hacks are increasingly becoming more prevalent, as per the Thales Consumer Digital Trust Index. These attacks have typically targeted high-value targets like governments, large corporations, and high-profile individuals. However, there is a persistent threat of zero-click hacks affecting the average Joe as attackers become more sophisticated with their methods.

Hackers typically execute zero-click hacks by exploiting unpatched vulnerabilities within a device's messaging app, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi protocols. For example, an attacker could send a specially crafted message to the device to exploit a vulnerability, allowing them to remotely execute code on the device and eventually take control of it.

Even as smartphone brands continue to engage in a constant battle to patch vulnerabilities on their devices and to remain one step ahead of these attackers, Samsung is rolling out a new security solution that could significantly reduce the possibility of a data breach induced by a zero-click hack. The new solution, called Samsung Message Guard, specifically targets zero-click hacks proliferating via a device's messaging app.