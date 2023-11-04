Caller ID Blocking: How To Hide Your Phone Number, And Keep It Private

Caller ID is standard now, but it wasn't always. When widespread adoption started in the 1990s, it was controversial to the point that it was widely viewed as an invasion of privacy. For people with unlisted phone numbers, the new feature was declared a bridge too far.

As a result, Sen. Herbert H. Kohl (D-WI) introduced a bill to allow callers to block their numbers from appearing on caller ID. "The Senator's interest is in balancing the privacy interest of the caller and the call recipients," said Kohl aide Keenen Peck in The New York Times. "I think blocking strikes the right balance." Meanwhile, a spokesman for New Jersey Bell, a phone company at the forefront of pushing caller ID, countered that it was actually a tool that bolstered privacy because of its utility in preventing harassing phone calls.

In time, caller ID became ubiquitous, and so did the ability to block people you call from seeing your number. Here's how you can use the feature.