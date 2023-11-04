How To Permanently Delete Your TEMU Account (And Why You Should)

There are a host of reasons why you should permanently delete your Temu account and stop using the platform altogether. For one, Temu is allegedly spying on its users from the in-app browser. Not only does this spyware keep track of the user's offsite behavior, but it also records sensitive data (e.g., banking information, address, Social Security numbers). Several users have reported discovering fraudulent transactions on their bank accounts following their use of Temu, leading them to believe that the company sold off their information.

Additionally, according to WIRED, some Temu listings are only copies made from the products' official Amazon storefronts, primarily without the approval or knowledge of the store owners. This, on top of the fact that the pricing on Temu is substantially lower than that on Amazon, suggests that the buyers would more than likely get a knock-off instead of the original product. Reports on the Better Business Bureau also mention the horrible experience customers had with Temu's refund department, with complaints ranging from delays to outright denial.

It's also worth noting that Temu's partners and advertisements are questionable. Some of the more popular scams involve false advertisements of celebrities and influencers promoting Temu, giving away free mobile game skins and currency to anyone who signs up, and sending leaked pictures of celebrities to those who use the referral code.