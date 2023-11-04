How To Permanently Delete Your TEMU Account (And Why You Should)
When Temu emerged in 2022, it didn't take long for the platform to win over customers with an extensive selection of items sold at enticingly low prices. Content creators, mainly on TikTok, immediately started praising the e-commerce site, painting it as a haven for buyers looking for quality products without the hefty price tag. This flurry of endorsements eventually led to a surge in user sign-ups, with more than 100 million active users in the United States alone, all eager to jump on the bandwagon in the hopes of unearthing some hidden gems themselves. Like a great number of other people, you may have found yourself drawn to Temu and possibly already scored a few nifty finds there.
However, Temu is sounding alarm bells left and right. Underneath its alluring discounts and overly enthusiastic reviews on Tiktok lurks a murky side filled with a slew of Temu scams, lawsuits, and shady business practices. If you feel like you're not safe on the app anymore, we'll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to delete your Temu account permanently.
Why deleting Temu is a good idea
There are a host of reasons why you should permanently delete your Temu account and stop using the platform altogether. For one, Temu is allegedly spying on its users from the in-app browser. Not only does this spyware keep track of the user's offsite behavior, but it also records sensitive data (e.g., banking information, address, Social Security numbers). Several users have reported discovering fraudulent transactions on their bank accounts following their use of Temu, leading them to believe that the company sold off their information.
Additionally, according to WIRED, some Temu listings are only copies made from the products' official Amazon storefronts, primarily without the approval or knowledge of the store owners. This, on top of the fact that the pricing on Temu is substantially lower than that on Amazon, suggests that the buyers would more than likely get a knock-off instead of the original product. Reports on the Better Business Bureau also mention the horrible experience customers had with Temu's refund department, with complaints ranging from delays to outright denial.
It's also worth noting that Temu's partners and advertisements are questionable. Some of the more popular scams involve false advertisements of celebrities and influencers promoting Temu, giving away free mobile game skins and currency to anyone who signs up, and sending leaked pictures of celebrities to those who use the referral code.
Permanently deleting your Temu account
You can delete your Temu account from the website or the mobile app. Here's how to do so using the website:
- Hop on the Temu site and log in.
- Click on Orders & Account at the upper right.
- Select "Account security" from the options.
- Scroll down until you find "Delete your Temu account" and click on it.
- Check the option "I want to permanently delete my Temu account and all its data."
- Hit Continue.
- In the pop-up, pick a reason for deleting your account. If you choose not to disclose why, simply select "I don't want to provide a reason" at the bottom.
- Click on Continue.
- In the next pop-up, hit Delete to confirm the deletion.
- Verify your identity to finalize the process.
- In the "Successfully requested" pop-up, click on Confirm. Doing so will automatically log you out of your account.
If you want to use your mobile app to delete your account permanently, here's what you need to do:
- Launch the Temu app.
- Go to the You tab at the bottom.
- Select Settings.
- Open "Account security."
- Scroll down to the bottom and click on Delete your Temu account.
- Click on "I want to permanently delete my Temu account and all its data."
- Press Continue.
- Select your reason from the list or tap on "I don't want to provide a reason."
- Hit Continue.
- In the pop-up, select Delete.
- Confirm your identity to proceed.
- Tap on Confirm to exit your account.