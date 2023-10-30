I Drove Nissan's Weirdest EV: Here's Why It's No Gimmick

The Nissan Sakura may look like a toy, but the diminutive EV is a bigger deal than the dimensions would suggest. Currently only available in Japan, Nissan's smallest electric car doesn't have the biggest range of an EV on the market, nor the spine-bruising acceleration, or the most gadgets in the cabin. Then again, perhaps that's expecting too much from a cabin you can reach both sides of without really stretching.

It's a thoroughly modern interpretation of the Kei car, the smallest highway-legal vehicle that has become synonymous with the streets of Tokyo and other dense Japanese cities. You don't just have to be small to qualify as a Kei, though. Regulations around power output also generally leave them fairly unenthusiastic from behind the wheel.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The Sakura, though, has electrification in its favor. Rather than a tiny, breathless gas engine, it offers a taste of the instant electric torque we've rapidly come to appreciate from EVs. So, when Nissan invited the press to Japan for the auto show and tossed me the keys, it seemed rude not to let the Sakura show off its party tricks.