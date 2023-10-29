How Long Does It Usually Take For TEMU To Ship To The United States?
In today's Amazon-dominated world, many of us probably haven't even had to think about package shipping in a very long time. It's easy to forget that Amazon's speedy deliveries don't apply to every storefront in the world and that many of them still employ traditional shipping methods. It may be annoying to wait for products, but sometimes you can get items at cheaper prices than you would on Amazon, or even products Amazon doesn't stock at all, so that's just the trade-off.
Take, for instance, TEMU, the somewhat controversial online storefront that ships a variety of products directly from manufacturers in China. While TEMU corporate is based in Boston, Massachusetts, nearly all of its products ship from overseas, which has an obvious impact on the speed of its shipping and deliveries. If you were to order something from TEMU, how long would it take to make its way from the manufacturer to the shipper to you?
TEMU shipping options
TEMU offers both standard and express shipping on nearly all of its listed products. The standard option is free on all products unless otherwise specified, while express shipping has a flat cost of $12.90 for all orders less than $129.00. If your order value exceeds $129.00, you can get express shipping for free as well.
According to Temu's shipping info guide, all orders sent to their warehouses can take 1 to 3 days to fully process. After the order is processed, it's sent through international shipping channels, the speed of which depends on the option you selected. For standard shipping, this can take anywhere from 6 to 20 days. For express shipping, that range is cut down to 4 to 9 days. In the slowest possible scenario, you're looking at a total of 23 days for processing and shipping.
Once your order has shipped, it will be delivered to you by local postal carriers. The exact speed of delivery will be estimated after shipping, but it can be affected by a variety of factors, including flight arrangements, weather conditions, and local delivery issues. TEMU will provide you with a tracking number after shipping completes to help you follow it, but they can't estimate the delivery time until then.
Additional shipping rules
Besides the base shipping rates and estimations, there are several additional rules in TEMU's shipping policy that, if not followed, could delay the arrival of your order.
The first and most obvious rule is that you must provide your current physical address when ordering something, though you are allowed to provide a P.O. box for an address, albeit only for small orders. If you're ordering large, valuable, or perishable items, P.O. box delivery may not be permitted. There may also be a warning from individual sellers that P.O. box delivery isn't allowed.
Additionally, TEMU deliveries can only be carried by standard postal carriers like the U.S. Postal Service. Private carriers like UPS or FedEx may carry your package partway, but the U.S. Postal Service makes the final delivery. This means that you cannot set your address to an area with restricted access permissions, such as a military base.