How Long Does It Usually Take For TEMU To Ship To The United States?

TEMU offers both standard and express shipping on nearly all of its listed products. The standard option is free on all products unless otherwise specified, while express shipping has a flat cost of $12.90 for all orders less than $129.00. If your order value exceeds $129.00, you can get express shipping for free as well.

According to Temu's shipping info guide, all orders sent to their warehouses can take 1 to 3 days to fully process. After the order is processed, it's sent through international shipping channels, the speed of which depends on the option you selected. For standard shipping, this can take anywhere from 6 to 20 days. For express shipping, that range is cut down to 4 to 9 days. In the slowest possible scenario, you're looking at a total of 23 days for processing and shipping.

Once your order has shipped, it will be delivered to you by local postal carriers. The exact speed of delivery will be estimated after shipping, but it can be affected by a variety of factors, including flight arrangements, weather conditions, and local delivery issues. TEMU will provide you with a tracking number after shipping completes to help you follow it, but they can't estimate the delivery time until then.