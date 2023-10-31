Why The Boulton Paul Defiant Is Such A Controversial WW2 Aircraft

Around the same time that Fiat was constructing wooden dogfighting biplanes to send into battle, and the Germans were building overly simplistic jet-powered bomber hunters for teenagers to fly, the British were making legendary planes like the Hawker Hurricane and Supermarine Spitfire. That's not to say the Brits didn't produce some dubious flying flops, though.

The Boulton Paul Defiant was a twin-seat fighter plane whose sole objective was to bring down German bombers. Behind the pilot sat a gunner operating a swing turret with a 360-degree upper hemisphere field of fire. The plane was to fly underneath unescorted bomber formations and attack them at their weakest point with its four .303 caliber machine guns.

The strategy seemed sound, but today, this British fighter more often turns up the worst planes from World War II lists. While it did notch some admirable achievements, it's typically thought of as a good idea that just wasn't executed properly. The Defiant was initially designed to be a day fighter by Boulton Paul Aircraft and was hurried into service to bolster the Royal Air Force's squadrons of Hurricanes and Spitfires, which weren't being produced in the numbers the RAF were expecting.

The element of surprise was on the Defiant's side when it first took to the skies with Squadron 264 during Operation Dynamo at the end of May 1940. Along with Spitfires and Hurricanes, it provided air support while over 330,000 French and British soldiers evacuated the French port of Dunkirk.