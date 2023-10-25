Why Italy's Fiat CR.42 Falco Jet Quickly Fell Behind In WW2

The first thing that probably comes to mind about Fiat is its diminutive automobile, not a biplane used during World War II. Despite that clash of imagery, Fiat did indeed build fighter planes, one of which was flown by Italy's Royal Italian Air Force when World War II kicked off.

Italian aeronautics engineer Celestino Rosatelli was behind Fiat's CR.42 Falco, or "Falcon." The "CR" line, which stands for Caccia Rosatelli ("caccia" means "hunting" in Italian), were all fighter planes. He is credited with designing over 50 aircraft, 40 of which were eventually built, including the "BR" bombers. Rosatelli firmly believed a biplane could be successful despite the move in aeronautical technology away from it as long as it had a powerful enough engine and the proper aerodynamics.

Historians consider the Falco the "best biplane in service in 1940," which is like saying the Model T was the best hand-cranked car on the track at the Indianapolis 500 in 2023. This isn't meant to mock Fiat's efforts, especially given the grit and determination needed in the face of yet another world war. Still, when 1939 rolled around, single fixed-wing fighters like Britain's Hawker Hurricane (introduced in 1937), Supermarine Spitfire (1938), and Germany's Messerschmitt Me 109 (1937) ruled the air.