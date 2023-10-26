Some Xbox Controllers Get Keyboard Mapping On Console And PC

Microsoft is rolling out a new Xbox update for accessories, and this one solves a major pain point, especially for gaming enthusiasts seeking accessibility-centric conveniences. Users can now map their Xbox controllers to keyboard inputs, making it easier for players to enjoy games that ship with a ton of commands. Of course, it's also great news for titles that would ordinarily demand a keyboard and mouse combo.

But accessibility is the biggest victory here. Keyboard remapping is available for the Xbox Adaptive Controller and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. The former was designed in collaboration with gamers living with mobility challenges and advocacy groups such as The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, The AbleGamers Charity, and Warfighter Engaged. The goal was to foster a more inclusive gaming culture.

Roughly five years after its launch, Microsoft finally started testing keyboard mapping within the Xbox Insider circle, and it is now finally rolling out for all users. The update can be installed via the official Xbox Accessories app, and it will enable controller-to-keyboard input mapping across consoles and PCs.