Some Xbox Controllers Get Keyboard Mapping On Console And PC
Microsoft is rolling out a new Xbox update for accessories, and this one solves a major pain point, especially for gaming enthusiasts seeking accessibility-centric conveniences. Users can now map their Xbox controllers to keyboard inputs, making it easier for players to enjoy games that ship with a ton of commands. Of course, it's also great news for titles that would ordinarily demand a keyboard and mouse combo.
But accessibility is the biggest victory here. Keyboard remapping is available for the Xbox Adaptive Controller and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. The former was designed in collaboration with gamers living with mobility challenges and advocacy groups such as The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, The AbleGamers Charity, and Warfighter Engaged. The goal was to foster a more inclusive gaming culture.
Roughly five years after its launch, Microsoft finally started testing keyboard mapping within the Xbox Insider circle, and it is now finally rolling out for all users. The update can be installed via the official Xbox Accessories app, and it will enable controller-to-keyboard input mapping across consoles and PCs.
What you need to know
All key mapping data is saved in the form of its own custom profile, and it works just fine for assigning standalone keys as well as combo actions. The Xbox blog post notes that you can get four extra shortcuts if you map actions to keyboard keys, something that won't be possible without the latest feature. This convenience is tied to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 paddles and the X1/X2 inlets on the Xbox Adaptive Controller.
Do keep in mind that a controller key can only be mapped in combination with one single modifier key. So, you can assign an action key to the entire "Ctrl + Shift + C" sequence, but trying to add an extra modifier to get a sequence such as "Ctrl + Alt + W + E" won't work. Another aspect you need to remember is that the controller must be plugged in via a wire, or it must be hooked to the Xbox Wireless Adapter during the setup. Keyboard mapping over a wireless Bluetooth bridge isn't allowed.