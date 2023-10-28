Here's How Much The 2023 Toyota Tacoma Can Actually Tow

All the attention's been on the all-new, fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma for the 2024 model year. Then again, it doesn't mean the outgoing 2023 Tacoma will shiver at the sight of its highly-anticipated successor. The new Tacoma has brawnier styling and has grown significant muscles with those bulbous fender flares, but the 2023 Tacoma's classic, rounded styling cues have aged gracefully since debuting in 2016.

The 2023 Toyota Tacoma is available with an extended cab body with a 6.1-foot bed, or a crew cab with a five or six-foot bed. It has a standard rear-wheel drivetrain, or an optional part-time four-wheel drivetrain with a low-range transfer case.

The base Tacoma SR and SR5 have a 2.7-liter four-banger with 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, other trims get a 278-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine. The standard gearbox is a six-speed automatic, but Toyota offers a six-speed manual gearbox to some Tacoma models with the V6.