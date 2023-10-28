How To Manage And Separate Layers In Photoshop

Outside of the basics, there's plenty more you can do with Photoshop layers if the situation calls for it. You can export all the visible or hidden layers of a project as separate files. Click on the Files option at the top of the screen and select Scripts, then choose Export Layers to Files and follow the prompts.

Some layers — mostly text, shapes, and other vector elements — will have to be rasterized (converted into a flat image) to use filters or painting tools on them. Click on Layer at the top of the screen and select Rasterize, then choose either Layer or All Layers.

At times, you may want to merge layers to make adjustments to all of them at once. You can do so by first holding shift and clicking on all the layers you want to merge. Once they're all selected, click on the Layer option at the top of the screen and select Merge Layers. Note that this can't be undone if you save and close the document.

Alternatively, you can flatten your entire project (i.e., merge all layers) by selecting Layer from the top of the screen and then choosing Flatten Image. However, this is not recommended if you believe you might need to go in and edit individual layers later.

Actions such as merging and rasterizing layers will permanently alter the structure of your project if you save and close. So, if you aren't sure about your decision, create a copy and keep the unaltered document separately.