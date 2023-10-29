Geek Squad Email Scam: How To Spot It And Stay Protected

Scams have become something of an inevitable part of life for anyone with an online presence — or public address or phone number — covering everything from fraudulent calls about legal actions to fake Amazon emails, all in an attempt to trick someone into giving the scammer money (in one form or another) or personal details.

Even Best Buy's in-house tech support service, Geek Squad, is being impersonated, with would-be con artists leveraging its name and implied technological importance to make a quick buck or con people out of the kinds of personal information they can later use to make a quick buck.

Much like other similar scams, the idea is to catch targets on the back foot in the hopes that the temporary worry their (fake) messages cause will prevent further scrutiny. Fortunately, also much like other similar scams, there are several telltale signs of illegitimacy if you know what to look for.