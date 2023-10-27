Honda's Party Car: A Strange Concept That Didn't Make The Cut

The Japanese have given the world some incredible things, from the first camera phone to rice cookers, emojis, CDs (DVDs, Blu-rays, and VHS, too!), and yes, Godzilla. Automakers likewise lived on the cutting edge, pushing the envelope of what vehicles could be through an array of futuristic concept cars that never went into production but sure made us think about them differently.

Back when we were all partying like it was 1999, the Honda Motor Company unveiled the Fuya-Jo at the last Tokyo Motor Show of the 20th century. Over one and a half million people made their way through the exhibition halls where the theme of that year's show was an "Eye to the future. Changing vehicles for the earth." Many of the concepts showcased had looks that only a mother could love.

Fuya-jo means "Sleepless City" and was designed to transport four "party animals" from one nightclub to the next by literally creating an "entertainment experience" on wheels. That experience consisted of creating a dance floor the size of a bathroom stall equipped with hybrid standing seats and an interior design that fused a DJ mixing table with skater culture. But hey, you can't blame Honda for trying something new.

While the mobile dance hall's cabin was 6.5 feet tall – a moderately tall person in Japan could stand straight — it was less than 5.5 feet wide with a wheelbase of just over 7 feet. The bizarre shape certainly evoked a futuristic "people mover" vibe.