This Fun Raspberry Pi Project Will Make You Nostalgic For The Early Days Of Apple

You can tackle so many projects with a Raspberry Pi that it becomes overwhelming if you don't know where to start. If you're feeling nostalgic, you can attempt to recreate an early Macintosh computer running Mac OS 7, an operating system that dates back to the early '90s. Don't expect to get a replacement computer out of this Mac recreation, but instead, treat it as a fun side project.

If you're interested, you'll need to pick up a Raspberry Pi 3B+ or earlier, as this project doesn't support later models. Next, you'll have to pick up an old Macintosh Classic. Your best bet here is to scour eBay and see if you can find a broken one for cheap since it doesn't matter what shape the components are in. From there, you'll want to strip the Mac of all its parts, but ensure you keep the housing intact. If you like to tinker, the computer's guts will be nice to keep around, but they're not essential for this Raspberry Pi build.