How To Add A Home Button To Google Chrome (And Why You Should)

One of the primary functions of any web browser's Homepage is to give you the option to decide what you see first, as soon as you either start up the app — open a new window or tab. In Chrome, it can be used to load up your most commonly-visited websites right off the bat, or you can set up shortcuts and cards to make it more of an all-encompassing glossary page with quick links to several of your preferred URLs.

While it may not be quite as important as some of Chrome's other essential settings, turning on a Home button does have merit. Primarily it's a way for you to be able to return to whatever you have set up as your Homepage without the need to open a new tab. Instead, once enabled, you can simply click on the Home button next to the address bar to immediately navigate to the Homepage from whatever site the current tab is on.

Think of it as a shortcut that can open your email, jump straight into work, or pull up breaking news with a single click. However, it won't show up in your browser if you don't turn it on first.