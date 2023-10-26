Here's Why The 1985 Toyota Hilux Isn't As Cool As You Remember

The truck you'd see driving around in the 1980s would be closer to the Pizza Planet Toyota than the pickup in "Back to the Future." While four-wheel drive versions of the iconic Toyota truck existed and were offered from the factory with an independent front suspension, it was definitely for a more utilitarian reason than just hopping around dunes. Horsepower for the truck's standard four-banger was a scant 97 horsepower. Toyota eventually offered a turbocharger that boosted the power to 135 horsepower, but that's still not a ton compared to any modern truck or dedicated off-roader.

Unless you lived in Marty McFly's fictional town of Hill Valley in 1985, the Toyota truck you'd see rolling around town likely wouldn't have sported aftermarket off-roading mods of any sort. The person driving might be able to help you fix your gutters, but off-road machine, it was not.

Still, even if the stock version of the truck was slow, boring, and staid, it wasn't a bad vehicle by any means and did a tremendous part in solidifying Toyota's truck offerings in the United States. Without the basic truck taking off in popularity, Toyota might not have pumped so much time, effort, and money into making the later Tacoma the dual-purpose work-and-play machine it is today.