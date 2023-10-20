Tesla Offers Old Owners Electric Car Upgrades Without Losing Their Free Supercharging

Tesla is offering a new incentive to existing owners of older Model S and Model X vehicles planning to upgrade to newer Tesla cars: the ability to transfer their free unlimited Supercharging to a new purchase.

In a tweet, Tesla confirmed that the offer is valid for new Model S, Model X, and Model Y orders, with deliveries expected by the end of the year. The offer seems to be a short promotion to boost year-end sales for the company. Strangely, the offer also comes a few months after Tesla made attempts to ask owners eligible for free Supercharging to give up on their privilege.

This is not the first time Tesla has brought back free Supercharging to its users. The company had famously ended the offer back in 2018, claiming it was not sustainable, only to offer unlimited Supercharging again later. The company also previously offered owners an extra $5,000 discount if they trade in a Model S and Model X with unlimited free Supercharging.

Unlimited, lifetime free Supercharging was once offered by Tesla, later providing the option to give it up in exchange for up to six years of free Supercharging on a brand-new car.

Order Model S/X/Y for end-of-year delivery to transfer your free unlimited Supercharging → https://t.co/MvlrZN5GYJ — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) October 20, 2023

While it may not convince the many EV owners who primarily charge their cars at home, the free Supercharging perk is definitely useful for those charging at public stations primarily. This latest offer is likely to attract owners looking upgrade, without having to give up on free Supercharging.