Tesla Won Early Owners With Lifetime Free Supercharging - Now It Wants Them To Give It Up

Tesla says "challenge accepted" to early Model S and Model X owners still clutching to the EV automaker's promise of unlimited free supercharging. Early adopters have essentially enjoyed free "fuel" for their vehicles when charging at a Supercharger station.

But after meandering with limited-time offers, the company shuttered the program completely in 2018, and it has actively attempted to steer consumers toward what it considers a more sustainable (read: profitable) solution since. It began late last year with a $5,000 credit for those trading in their old vehicles toward a new model, which would effectively nullify their rights to the perk.

The newest compromise might be a bit more enticing for some. Tesla is offering six years of unlimited Supercharging to customers who trade in an old model for a newer one. To be clear, you must upgrade to a Model S or Model X — no other Tesla models apply.

Owners can also meet eligibility by keeping their previous vehicle and buying a newer one separately, given they agree to remove unlimited Supercharging from their older Model S and Model X.

It's worth noting that Tesla's FAQ about the program says it's subject to change or end at any time and without notice. We're unsure whether it's referring to the purchasing deadline (more on that ahead) or a possibility that you'll lose access to unlimited supercharging within the six-year window. There are a few other important details you'll want to know ahead.