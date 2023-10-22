Are 'Starquakes' Causing These Mysterious High-Energy Radio Bursts From Space?

Experts believe that eyes have evolved independently as many as 40 different times during the course of life here on Earth. It would be reasonable, then, to conclude that vision is beneficial to living beings. Seeing is believing, after all. But — bad news — you ain't seen nothin' yet. Truly.

Light is a wave (kind of, just go with it), and it can have a variety of wavelengths and frequencies, which are all mapped out on a big linear chart called the electromagnetic spectrum. And how much of that spectrum do you suppose humans can see? Certainly not all of it. Perhaps half? A quarter? Okay, maybe 10%, but surely not less than that. In truth, 99.9965% of the electromagnetic spectrum is completely invisible to humans. It really makes your 8K TV feel a tad less impressive.

One of the many incredible light shows we're unable to experience directly is known as a fast radio burst, or FRB. But even if you could see them, you'd miss them if you blinked: they only last between a few microseconds to a few milliseconds. So why are scientists interested in these invisible, superfast flashes?

Well, they're intense enough to be observed from 3 billion lightyears away, and they're hitting the Earth more than 10,000 times per day. Since the discovery of FRBs in 2007, their origin has been a mystery. But now scientists have new evidence that could explain where FRBs come from, and it would be putting it too lightly to call the theory earthshaking.