5 iPad Tricks Every Teacher Will Want To Know For Their Classroom

The iPad's Split View and Slide Over features have undeniably taken productivity to the next level. You can now read a PDF and take notes at the same time or scroll through Facebook while occasionally checking in on your inbox. But beyond everyday personal tasks, these multitasking features also serve practical uses inside the classroom. For one, you can use Split View to present two things simultaneously. Say you have a chemistry problem in one window and a periodic table in another; both need to be displayed for your students to understand the topic. Split View is also helpful for comparisons, like when you want to show the difference between a poem and a haiku.

On the other hand, Slide Over lets you open an app in full screen and another app in a side window. It's handy in cases when you need an app but don't want to keep displaying it at all times. For instance, when your students are doing an activity, you can display the instructions in the main window and have a timer in the Slide Over. Then, all you need to do is swipe left to reveal the timer when needed and swipe right to hide it again.

To use Split View, open your first app, select the three horizontal buttons at the top, and tap Split View in the middle of the options. Then, launch your second app. To use Slide Over, open the app you want to add in the side window. Tap on the horizontal buttons and choose the rightmost option. Then, open your primary app.