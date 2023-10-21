Android 14 Vs iOS 17: Who Got The Bigger Upgrade?

Arguably the most interesting new development in iOS 17 is the addition of what Apple has dubbed Live Voicemail, which falls somewhere in between the existing voicemail transcription feature on both platforms and Google's call screening feature on Android. With Live Voicemail, voicemail is now handled on-device, with the iPhone's Neural Engine providing a live transcription and giving you the opportunity to pick up the call when the caller is leaving the voicemail. If you're old enough to remember when answering machines attached to landline phones played the message in real-time, allowing you to screen calls that way, then this is basically a modernized version of that.

On a related note, FaceTime has added audio and video messages that you can leave when the person you're trying to call doesn't pick up. Taken together, it feels like Apple is trying to find ways to bring back some of the positives that old-school landline phone systems have that had long been absent from mobile devices.

Apple also added StandBy, an always-on display mode that activates when the phone is plugged into a charger and placed in landscape orientation, as well as sharing contacts over NFC. But the biggest remaining change that may alter the overall user experience the most is that the autocorrect engine in Apple's keyboard has been completely overhauled. According to Apple's iOS 17 press release, this is thanks to "a comprehensive update with a transformer language model, a state-of-the-art on-device machine learning language model for word prediction — improving the experience and accuracy for users every time they type."

Other than the addition of the new Journal app, which is exactly what it sounds like, those are the major changes.