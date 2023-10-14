How To Use AirPlay On Your Amazon Fire TV Stick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple's AirPlay feature provides a handy way to stream videos (and other media) to a variety of devices, from Apple hardware to smart TVs. Even Amazon Fire TV devices — and Samsung smart TVs — can display (or play, in the case of audio) the media you stream from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. That said, there are some exceptions. As long as you're using a compatible Amazon Fire TV Smart TV, connecting AirPlay is a simple matter of clicking through a few menus. Fire TV Sticks, on the other hand, aren't quite so effortless.

That's not to say it's impossible to share media from your Apple device to your Fire TV Stick. Quite the contrary, in fact. Streaming video, photos, music, and so on across these devices is a relatively straightforward process once you get everything set up. It's just that setting it all up will require a little bit of digital legwork. But as long as you know what to do, the whole process should only take a few minutes.