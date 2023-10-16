Clever Ryobi Products Everybody At The Tailgate Will Be Jealous Of You For Having
Consider, if you will, the art of the tailgate. Anyone can throw a party or cookout in a designated place like a park picnic table or someone's backyard, that's not that impressive. The tailgate, on the other hand, is a truly portable party experience, popping off with the best of them even in the middle of an empty parking lot. The secret to a good tailgate is adaptability — as long as you have the right equipment handy and the knowledge to use it, you can get a party started anywhere and anytime.
As it so happens, hardware brand Ryobi knows a thing or two about successful tailgates. While many of its products are intended more for construction sites, they can be just as easily adapted to the parking lot party scene. If you roll up to the tailgate with these gizmos in hand, don't be surprised if more than a few of the partygoers try to grill you on where you got them.
VERSE Clamp Speaker
Every good party needs good music, not to mention a source of updates if you're outside a sporting event. In the olden days, your tailgate audio buddy would be an AM/FM boombox on top of a cooler, but that's a bit of an outdated way to get some quality summer jams. Rather than blocking off the cooler with an unwieldy speaker, try a speaker that you can both stick anywhere and connect to any audio source.
Ryobi's VERSE Clamp Speaker features a sturdy 1-3/4" clamp, allowing you to snap it onto any solid surface, whether it's a tent pole or a picnic table. You can then sync the speaker up to any Bluetooth-compatible device (like your smartphone) to blast out your favorite music or stay on top of the game. If you're throwing a really big party, you can network up to 100 of these speakers together to create a discrete surround sound environment.
High Pressure Inflator
Using inflatable furniture at a tailgate is a great way to conserve space and expedite cleanup when it's time to go home, and if you happen to be near a pool or lake, you can bring some festive floaties as well. Of course, inflatable stuff is all reliant on you having either a hand pump or an impressive lung capacity, both which can be exceptionally tiring in different ways. Instead of wasting energy, let technology put some wind in your sails.
Ryobi's High Pressure Inflator can be hooked up to any inflatable object with a PSI value between 0 and 150, then activated to provide quick and easy inflation. Unlike a hand pump, the High Pressure Inflator features a digital control that allows for safe, pin-point inflation. No more under-inflated chairs or over-inflated basketballs — this tool will ensure everything gets exactly as much air as it needs.
Hybrid Power Cooler
A large, sturdy cooler is an absolute necessity at any style of party, tailgates included. You need a consistently cool space to stash either frosty beverages for the many thirsty people, or preserve your best burgers and dogs for the starving masses. A basic plastic cooler from the grocery store will only keep your refreshments fresh for a brief time, which can severely hamper the longevity of your tailgate. To keep the party going and the drinks chilled, you need a cooler with a little more under the proverbial hood.
Ryobi's Hybrid Power Cooler is a party cooler for the discerning tailgate host. With the power of an 18V battery, a car adapter, or a traditional outlet if one is somehow available, this wondrous chest can maintain any temperature between -4 F to 68 F for up to 23 straight hours. Additionally, its roomy interior can safely stash up to 40 12-ounce cans, so you won't have to worry about running out of cold ones any time soon.
Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater
While tailgates are more of a summer affair, there's no rule saying they can't be held year-round. After all, there are always sporting events to party in proximity to, no matter the season. That said, it's a lot harder to tailgate in cold weather since everyone is shivering outside and you can't get really rowdy when you're under five layers. If you need to thaw a frosty tailgate, Ryobi's got just the thing.
Ryobi's Hybrid Propane Heater can be hooked up to a traditional propane tank and, with the power of an attached battery pack or power plug, deliver toasty directed heat at anywhere from 30,000 to 60,000 BTU, enough to cover up to 2,500 square feet. It's a tailgate, so there's obviously going to be at least one loose propane tank lying around, so you might as well put it to use keeping everyone nice and warm.