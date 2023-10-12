OnePlus Open Foldable Partially Revealed As We Barrel Toward Launch

OnePlus recently announced via X, formally known as Twitter, the name for its upcoming foldable phone and its release date. The new OnePlus Open is officially landing on October 19. The post's teaser image showcases the phone opened halfway, and the only thing that's really notable in the picture is that the phone appears to have OnePlus' signature three-position alert slider. This slider lets users switch between ring, silent, and vibrate without turning on the phone's screen. Apart from that, there was no other information provided for the device.

Based on a previous leak, the OnePlus Open will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC processor, a 6.3-inch OLED cover display panel, and a 7.8-inch inner folding panel. Both screens are expected to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the inner screen uniquely supports a 2K resolution. The phone is believed to have 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, a camera block with three sensors, and faster charging speeds than its competitor, the Google Pixel Fold.

The price of the OnePlus Open was also supposedly leaked. Information revealed by WinFuture, translated by Techradar, claims that the phone will start at $1,699. The leak also correctly predicted the phone's release date, so it has some credibility.